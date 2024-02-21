RGM Capital LLC Sells 101,180 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RGM Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,180 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 8.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 2.72% of CyberArk Software worth $185,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.07. 1,571,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $283.00. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.10 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

