Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $152,514.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

