River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,350. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.