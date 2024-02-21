River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. 2,173,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,124. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

