River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $227.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

