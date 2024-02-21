River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,683,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,196,289. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.