River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $352.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

