Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks makes up approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 214.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 298,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,651,000 after buying an additional 648,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,999,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

