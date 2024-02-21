Rock Creek Group LP Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,554,000 after buying an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,924,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

