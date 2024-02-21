Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 896,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

