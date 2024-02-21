Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,647,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,496,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 36,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,287,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,047,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.44. 6,621,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,545. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

