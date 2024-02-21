Rock Creek Group LP Makes New $15.29 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 179,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,286,000. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

