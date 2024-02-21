Rock Creek Group LP Sells 20,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 123,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.53%.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.