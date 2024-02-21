Rock Creek Group LP Sells 2,852 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.17% of i3 Verticals worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 244,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $690.76 million, a P/E ratio of -297.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

