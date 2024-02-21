Rock Creek Group LP Sells 893,134 Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,134 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPOL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 105,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

