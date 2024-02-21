Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) General Counsel Martin Wilson Sells 3,576 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. 517,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

