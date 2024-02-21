Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.4 million.

Rogers Stock Down 2.4 %

ROG stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 240,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,244. Rogers has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $173.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Rogers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.