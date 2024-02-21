Rollbit Coin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $386.52 million and $3.04 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,904,718,395 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.1368043 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $3,457,150.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

