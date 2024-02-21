Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,504. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.