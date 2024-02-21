Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,491. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 151.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

