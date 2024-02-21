Safe (SAFE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.61 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Safe has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00006757 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $72.61 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00110484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019269 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48203365 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.