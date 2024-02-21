Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0103 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $16.90 million and $11.37 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.19 or 0.05704683 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,655,676,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,046,984 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

