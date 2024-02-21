SCS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048,516 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,978 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.