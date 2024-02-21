Sean Rahilly Sells 2,347 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $362,580.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.80. 322,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

