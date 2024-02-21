Secret Trading Up 16% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $10.06 million and approximately $273.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00325934 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $234.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

