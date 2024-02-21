Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $364.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.