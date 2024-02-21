Select Asset Management & Trust Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,373 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.01. 3,563,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,568. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.