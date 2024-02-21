Select Asset Management & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,549. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.12.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

