Select Asset Management & Trust Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $468.03. 12,936,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,550,801. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total transaction of $16,298,804.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

