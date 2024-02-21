Select Asset Management & Trust Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,070,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,950,750. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

