Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 2,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
