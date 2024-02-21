Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

Shutterstock Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,696. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.