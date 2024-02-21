SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $364.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $702.69 million and approximately $364.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 119.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014810 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,490.15 or 0.99949886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009145 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00163267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007325 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,398,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,412,928.2517643 with 1,256,570,443.8710155 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53611671 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $189,047,666.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

