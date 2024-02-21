SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $518.85 million and approximately $191.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.74 or 0.99788569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00163317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007065 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,398,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,412,928.2517643 with 1,256,570,443.8710155 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53611671 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $189,047,666.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.