Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.73. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.86 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $30,409.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $161,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

