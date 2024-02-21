Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and traded as high as $5.73. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of 79.86 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $35,048.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,186 shares in the company, valued at $440,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $30,409.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $161,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

