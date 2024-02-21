Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.36. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 13,100 shares traded.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

