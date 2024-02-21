Sourceless 1-Day Volume Reaches $44.26 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $163.16 million and $44.26 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,246.49 or 0.99817482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00163883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00793941 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

