Sourceless (STR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45.71

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $163.12 million and $45.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001374 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.65 or 0.99953013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009142 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00163301 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00793941 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.