SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.46

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and traded as high as $72.18. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 247,300 shares traded.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.