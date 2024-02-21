SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 13.3% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.00 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $389.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

