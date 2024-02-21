SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,224 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.48. 5,707,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,962. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

