Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,742 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Splunk worth $123,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $160,720,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,557,000 after buying an additional 208,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,575. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

