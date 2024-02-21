Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.59 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $113.42 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,427.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00507551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00132683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00241918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00146383 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00026015 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,258,112 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.