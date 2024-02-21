Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 287,748 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,748 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.77% of Target worth $394,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,846. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

