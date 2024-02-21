Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,095 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $253,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $169.15. 1,162,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,370. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $169.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.