Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $276,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.58. The stock had a trading volume of 538,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

