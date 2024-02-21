Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $440,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 526,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,271,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,993,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,163,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

