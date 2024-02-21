Stifel Financial Corp Has $337.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,162 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $337,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.75 and its 200 day moving average is $457.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $505.92. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

