Stifel Financial Corp Has $396.06 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,339,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.38% of Starbucks worth $396,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. 8,241,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

