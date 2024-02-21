Stifel Financial Corp Has $500.26 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,720 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $500,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after buying an additional 2,758,305 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,781,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

